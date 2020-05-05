Putting it to the test: Williams Fire tests 10,600 feet of hose
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — On April 26, Williams Volunteer Fire Department (WFD) tested 10,600 feet of hose of fire hose.
Hose testing is necessary to inspect and detect any defects in the hose or couplings in accordance with NFPA 1962.
One-hundred and fifty feet of hose was defective and 500 feet was removed from service due to its age.
“Over the past year, approximately 2,000 feet (including the 500 feet) was removed from service due to age, damage, or given to other city departments,” said Williams Fire Chief Kevin Schulte.
At the end of 2019, Williams Fire received 800 feet of 1 3/4 inch attack line for $2,300 and 1,500 feet of 5 inch Large Diameter Hose (LDH) supply hose for $9,500.
“We will be looking to add some more 2 1/2 inch attack line in the future,” Schulte said.
Hose testing should be completed annually to reduce the chance of a hose failure during an incident. Attack hose is tested to a minimum of 300 psi and supply hose over 3.5 inches is tested to a minimum of 200 psi for three minutes. If any hose fails the testing process, the hose has to be removed and the process started over again.
