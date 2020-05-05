Mt. Elden and Dry Hills burn area closure lifted

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino National Forest has reopened the burned area of last year's Museum Fire north of Flagstaff.

Lifting this closure order allows public access into the burned area on Mount Elden and Dry Lake Hills, which has been closed since the Museum Fire began on July 21, 2019 and burned more than 1,900 acres in the heart of this popular recreation area.

Although open again, the area still poses many dangers and hazards, so visitors should enter at their own risk and be aware of the possibility of falling trees, rolling rocks, and flash floods in the area--especially during high winds or when heavy precipitation is expected.

Elden Lookout Road (Forest Road 557) will temporarily remain closed to motor vehicles, but is open to pedestrian, equestrian, and bicycle traffic. Several construction and maintenance projects are planned for Elden Lookout Road in the coming months, which means heavy equipment and construction crews will be using the road frequently.

Information provided by Coconino National Forest