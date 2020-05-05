Letter: Williams Animal Control does a tremendous job in recovering dog

I would like to thank Williams Animal Control officer Leah Payne for finding a lost rescue dog that had been missing for over a week.

The officer never gave up looking for this dog. He crossed the freeway at least four times, running from Highland Meadows to Escalante looking for food and shelter. The officer set up traps with food and gave homeowners updated information. Since Rollo had just been adopted from a Flagstaff shelter, he truly was lost and confused. It is a miracle he survived the freeway and the forest predators. Finally, some very good news to talk about!

Pat Anthony

Williams Resident