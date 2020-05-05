Letter: No mask? No worries
Originally Published: May 5, 2020 2:16 p.m.
In response to Patrick Lucas Shame on you for not wearing masks.
I went to Safeway a few days ago and 75 percent of the people in there didn't have masks on and three ambulance/paramedic men were not wearing masks in the store either. So, where do you come off saying we're the bad ones? I follow the stay at home rule and if I have to go out I stay my six feet away from people. If you don't like people not wearing masks, then stay home! I think everyone is doing a great job with this pandemic!
Melony Canipe
Williams resident
