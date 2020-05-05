Gunfighter Canyon opens full retail gun store with custom gunsmith

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Locals can now have their firearm and ammunition needs met with the re-opening of Gunfighter Canyon, an indoor shooting range that will now offer guns and ammo in addition to custom gunsmith and holster options.

“There’s been a huge demand, locally, for people to purchase firearms and ammunition,” said co-owner Nishan Campbell. “The ability for us to kick that side of the business off now makes a lot of sense. We want to be able to give people options and not have to run into Flagstaff.”

Gunfighter Canyon has been in the firearms business for about 6 years and has managed an indoor shooting range in Page for four years.

In 2019, Gunfighter Canyon installed a temporary test facility in Williams to see if the market could support a full, indoor shooting range with retail. Campbell said based on data collected from the summer, they decided to open a full-time establishment.

“We’re excited to have a full brick and mortar location here,” he said.

As far as opening during the coronavirus pandemic, Campbell said they are adhering to current guidelines and believe their business will be an asset to the community both now and later.

Gunfighter Canyon Hours: Tuesday - Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Location: 107 S. 3rd Street in Williams Website: gunfighter.com

“(We are) not concerned for the safety of the employees, staff and customers. We are following the CDC guidelines and making sure everyone’s being safe while they’re here,” he said.

Gunfighter Canyon’s location in Page has also remained open during the pandemic.

“We maintain that facility with the guidelines that have been laid out,” Campbell said.

He said they are supplying a demand by locals for a gun store, which also limits the times people may need to leave Williams to visit other communities for firearm and ammunition purchases.

Currently, the store has all brand new inventory and will continue to stock new inventory. They also buy and sell used firearms.

“As we get a better idea of what people want in this town – every town is so different, we’ll be able to customize that experience for every customer,” he said. “We want to be that central hub for the community.”

Gunsmithing

In addition to firearm and ammunition sales, Gunfighter Canyon is excited to offer custom gunsmithing in Williams. The closest gunsmiths are in Flagstaff or Prescott and often take days or weeks to have a job completed.

Master gunsmith Joey Swope, will be set up in a room located at the back of Gunfighter Canyon, where he will be able to complete repairs and custom work on rifles and pistols.

“When it comes to things (like) a different paint with cerakote or stippling work – threading barrels for suppressors and being able to do custom AR builds, competition guns, we have done it all,” Campbell said. “It’s fun to actually have a gunsmith in town that can do that. You’re not going to wait for a long period of time.”



In addition to a gunsmith, Gunfighter Canyon is offering custom holster making. Holsters can be made within a couple of days and customized to fit each firearm and accessories.

FFL transfers

Gunfighter Canyon also offers complete FFL (Federal Firearm License) transfers, both receiving and sending.



Campbell said they will also offer Class 3 transfers within the next three weeks.

“You’ll be able to get your short barrel rifles, suppressors and your transferable machine guns … we’ll be able to handle all of the paperwork for that,” he said. “We’ve been doing that for a long time, so we’re very familiar with how to deal with NFA (National Firearms Act) items.”

Classes

Campbell said Gunfighter Canyon also plans to offer self-defense and Stop the Bleeding classes, among others, as well as host weekly shooting leagues. The leagues will have different disciplines and have a tentative start date of June.

For now, the indoor range catering specifically for tourists will open later this summer. The store does plan to offer monthly memberships for locals to utilize the range.

Target shooting and fireworks are never allowed at any time of the year on state land, according to Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. Target shooting is currently allowed on Kaibab National Forest and is not included under recent fire restrictions. There are shooting restrictions for the Coronado, Tonto and Prescott National Forests, effective May 6.

Gunfighter Canyon is located at 107 South Third Street in Williams. They are open Tuesday – Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Gunfighter Canyon is a veteran owned and operated business with over 90 percent of its employees being U.S. Military Veterans. They offer a 10 percent discount to military service members, veterans and first responders.

More information is available at gunfighter.com.