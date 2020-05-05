OFFERS
From the desk of the librarian: week of May 6

Originally Published: May 5, 2020 2:14 p.m.

Though the Williams Public Library will remain closed until the stay-at-home order is lifted, our staff is still working to provide services to our community, as well as preparing for our eventual re-opening.

Curbside Pickup

We are now offering curbside pickup of library holds. Patrons can visit our website, williamspubliclibrary.org, to see what is available. They may then place a hold on the items using their library card number and PIN, or can call (928) 635-2263 to have us place it for them. We also have videos on our Youtube channel explaining how to use our online catalog and library account for those new to digital book browsing and searching.

Patrons should then tell us, via phone call, when they would like to pick up their holds. We will be offering this service 9 to 5, Monday through Friday. At the appointed time, the patron should come to the window on the southeast corner of our building and call in, or call the library phone. We will ask their name and bring their holds out to them.

Computer and Faxing

Patrons may also make appointments to use library computers for taxes, filing for unemployment, applying for jobs, or paying bills. They should call (928) 635-2263 to make an appointment. Faxing related to unemployment or similar business is also allowed. Faxes are .75 cents per page, and we can only accept cash.

Summer Reading Prizes

Looking ahead to the future, we are planning a partially virtual, partially in-person Summer Reading Challenge (SRC) for all ages. While we would normally ask local businesses to donate prizes for this, we understand the economic hardships affecting our town right now make that impossible.

Thus, to obtain prizes and support local business, we are asking patrons to contact stores and restaurants around town (in person, by phone, or online) and purchase a $10 to $25 gift card to be donated to the library for SRC. Gift cards can be sent to 113 South 1st Street Williams, AZ 86046 or emailed to williamspubliclibraryaz@gmail.com or mcorcoran@williamsaz.gov. We will provide more information about how to participate in SRC as we get closer to June.

Information provideed by Williams Public Library Librarian Mary Corcoran

