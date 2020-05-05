OFFERS
Coconino County searchers find body of missing Phoenix woman

Originally Published: May 5, 2020 10:11 a.m.

FOREST LAKES, Ariz. — On April 25 at approximately 8 a.m. the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle located by an officer from the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

The vehicle was located off a forest road near Chevelon Butte and was associated with a missing person reported by the Phoenix Police Department.

A Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Deputy, a U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement Officer, U.S. Forest Service firefighters, an Arizona Game and Fish Officer and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit including search and rescue dogs, a small unmanned aerial system, and ground searchers conducted a search in the area to attempt to locate the missing person associated with the vehicle.

Searchers found several clues in the area including foot tracks and discarded clothing which focused the search effort. At approximately 5:30 p.m. an adult female was found deceased in the area by a search and rescue dog team.

The investigation into the death is ongoing by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and the Coconino County Office of the Medical Examiner.

The female Identified as Britney Fairbanks, a 28-year-old, who was reported missing out of Phoenix, Arizona three days prior to her vehicle being located by Game and Fish Officers.

This incident is still under investigation, more information will be released as it is made available. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Arizona Game and Fish, U.S. Forest Service Officers and Firefighters for their help in bringing this incident.

Information provided by Coconino County Sheriff’s Office

