Coconino County now under campfire ban

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Board of Supervisors enacted a campfire ban, for Coconino County, April 28.

The ban aligns with the U.S. Forest Service Southern Region campfire ban which went into effect April 22 and includes all national forests in Arizona.

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire are prohibited throughout the county’s jurisdictional boundaries. The ban does not apply within the boundaries of the municipal governments in the county. Gas and propane powered stoves, grills or lanterns with an on/off switch are permitted.

The ban was put into place to protect the health and safety of fire fighters during the COVID-19 pandemic and reduce the impact of poor air quality on those suffering from or at risk of COVID-19.

“Fire season is approaching and fighting fires is a hazardous profession that limits the ability of first responders to physically distance,” said Coconino County Chairwoman Liz Archuleta. “Campfires can lead to unwanted human-caused fires which pose a threat to our communities. We encourage residents to recreate where appropriate without campfires.”

Proactive forest restoration measures and related activities which are currently underway on National Forest and private lands will not be impacted. The ban went into effect immediately and will remain in effect until rescinded by the Board of Supervisors.

City of Williams restrictions

The city of Williams mirrors fire restrictions put in place by Kaibab National Forest and all open fires and burn permits are not allowed during the ban, with the exception of propane and charcoal grills in a residential yard or approved location. These restrictions are only for residents living within the urban interface.

“Once the Forest Service goes into restrictions, the city goes into restrictions,” said William Fire Chief Kevin Schulte. “If you live in the urban interface, then (you can use) propane or you can use an enclosed charcoal grill. Those not in the interface there are no restrictions, but if you plan on burning woody debris or what not then you need a burn permit.”

Those in need of a special burn permit can contact Williams Volunteer Fire Department.

“Since we’re not in high fire danger right now we can look at issuing some permits to the wildland urban interface but once it goes to high (fire danger) we’ll most likely cancel those,” Schulte said.

To determine whether or not you live within the urban interface visit the city of Williams’ website or Williams Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page.

“The majority of town is in the fire flow area and there are no restrictions,” Schulte said.

More information is available from Williams Fire at (928) 635-4451 ext. 227 or by email at fire@williamsaz.gov.

More information about fire restrictions in in Arizona is available at www.firerestrictions.us/az/az-coconino-county.