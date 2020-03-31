Williams Senior Center looking for help with Meals on Wheels funding

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Senior Center has been reaching out remotely to help area seniors during the COVID-19 outbreak, and is seeking community help to continue.

According to Senior Center Head Cook Cisco Paredes, the center has been providing about 25 take-out meals each day and another 24 are delivered to area residents.

The center normally provides lunches and activities for area seniors, however, because of COVID-19, the center has closed its doors.

In addition to take-out meals, the center provides Meals on Wheels options for those who prefer to stay home.

The Meals on Wheels program receives funding from NACOG and Coconino County, but is also dependent on local fundraising.

Senior Center Director Darlene Foster said she hopes community members will continue to donate to the program despite the cancellation of their annual March fundraiser.

“Our March breakfast fundraiser is the largest fundraiser of the year,” Foster said. “People can still send donations to our street address or drop them off."

Foster said the center is limiting the number of volunteers right now to protect the seniors from illnesses.

“I’m not even using my older volunteers right now, I want them to be at home,” she said.

Although the Senior Center is limited on food donations they can accept, several area restaurants and hotels have stepped up to help at the center.

On March 25, city employees and Senior Center staff unloaded a large donation of food from La Quinta Hotel and another load from Subway.

“We can’t take anything open, processed or cooked somewhere else though,” Foster said.

If anyone has food to donate, Foster recommends calling the Senior Center first.

The take-out meals at the Senior Center are available at noon every day. Meals on Wheels deliver to Williams residents around 10 a.m. every day. There is no service to Ash Fork, Red Lake or other outlying areas.

Anyone interested in signing up for Meals on Wheels or the noon lunches can reach Foster at (928) 679-7485. The Senior Center is located at 850 W Grant Avenue in Williams.