Tusayan restaurants make changes in response to COVID-19

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — Driving through Tusayan is different than it would be during other seasons — the main street is largely empty and most people are remaining inside the security of personal vehicles.

Open restaurants as of March 28 McDonald’s: 6 a.m. - 11 p.m., drive through and takeout Plaza Bonita: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., takeout Wendy’s: 7 a.m. - 8 p.m., drive through and takeout Bright Angel Bicycles (inside National Park): 8 a.m. -2 p.m. to go food and bike rentals

This is different from one or two weeks ago, when response to the novel coronavirus first began in Arizona. The first few days of closures due to the virus were largely garage-sale-style signs propped up on sidewalks in front of some businesses, advertising takeout services or altered hours.

Now, those signs have mostly come down as businesses announce temporary closures.

On March 22, We Cook Pizza in Tusayan gave away free pizza as a final gesture before closing. Big E Steakhouse initially opened for takeout dinners but announced their closure for two weeks starting March 26. Seasonal venues, such as The Chicken Kitchen are delaying opening.

Other local restaurants are attempting to find ways to keep serving customers in the midst of the COVID-19 concerns that have brought on these closures. Although business has been down for many, because of social distancing and a decline in tourism, they are still trying to provide for those who are visiting or living in the community.

Per Gov. Doug Ducey's order March 19, all open restaurants have switched to a takeout-only model. Many have also adjusted their hours to focus on peak times, and they are taking several precautions to ensure spaces are as clean as possible.

Noel Baobuena, a manager at the Plaza Bonita, said the business closed for a day at the start of this period to sanitize their entire restaurant. They also added extra cleaning practices for staff to work on between customers.

One reason restaurants continue to stay open is for their employees.

Baobuena said Plaza Bonita is trying to get extra hours to help employees. She said it is important for employees to be able to work if they want or need to, and at the moment that's up to the employees. Many have decided to stay and work.