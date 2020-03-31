Region in brief: National Guard requested on Navajo Nation, AZ Travel ID's delayed

Petrified Forest National Park closes March 25

PETRIFIED FOREST, Ariz. — As of March 25, Petrified Forest National Park will be closed until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns. The park stated that the health and safety of its visitors, employees, volunteers and partners was its number one priority. The National Park Service is working with federal, state and local authorities to closely monitor COVID-19.

Fourth Street bridges widening scheduled to begin April 1

FLAGSTAFF — ADOT, the Federal Highway Administration and city of Flagstaff are beginning a project to widen the Fourth Street bridges over Interstate 40 in Flagstaff.

The project will provide additional capacity for vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians. Work will occur in three construction windows with the primary traffic restrictions occurring between April 1 and Oct. 1. Fourth Street will be narrowed to one lane at I-40 during overnight hours with flaggers directing traffic through the work zone on these dates and will be closed at I-40 around-the-clock in mid-July for 17 consecutive days. Two weekend full closures of Fourth Street at I-40 are also scheduled for mid-summer. Single-lane closures in one direction at a time on I-40 during nights and weekends.

Flagstaff Area National Monuments close due to COVID-19

FLAGSTAFF — Starting March 28, Walnut Canyon, Sunset Crater Volcano and Wupatki National Monuments will be closed to all park visitors until further notice due to COVID-19. Forest Service Road 545 (the road connecting Sunset Crater Volcano and Wupatki) and Black Falls Crossing Road will remain open for residential traffic.

Deadline for AZ Travel ID delayed one year

PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has announced that the deadline for air travelers to get a driver license or ID that complies with the REAL ID Act, including the AZ Travel ID, has been pushed back a full year to Oct. 1, 2021.

With this delay and the need to reduce customer traffic at MVD locations during this public health situation, all current AZ Travel ID appointments have been canceled. Customers are urged to delay getting an AZ Travel ID until the coronavirus situation has passed to reduce customer traffic at MVD offices.

Additionally, customers with a license or permit set to expire between March 1 and Sept. 1 have had that expiration date automatically extended by six months and updated on their motor vehicle record.

Arizona National Guard assists Navajo Nation

CHINLE — More than 25 citizen-soldiers responded to a request from the Navajo Nation to establish a medical care facility in Chinle and to augment healthcare planning needs.

A team of eight medical professionals travelling by UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter arrived in Tuba City March 29 to assess the medical situation and provide consultation on how remaining medical professionals can make the most of their medical resources. A team of 19 citizen-soldiers logisticians also worked over night to set-up a Federal Medical Station in Chinle. This station houses approximately 50 beds to support anticipated hospital overflow. Read more at nhonews.com.