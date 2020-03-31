From the newsroom: Unprecedented times call for kindness

Last week I finally connected with a friend I hadn’t heard from in a few weeks. We gave each other updates and she told me this must be a busy and exciting time to be working in the media.

Busy? Yes. Exciting? Not so much.

I told her this has been the most difficult few weeks I have had in the five years I’ve been working at the newspaper.

I’ve watched businesses close their doors, friends, colleagues and neighbors lose their jobs, and city and school leaders make difficult decisions — all while taking a front row seat at the horrifying messages drifting down from our leading health experts.

The streets have gone quiet — it’s hard to believe that spring break came and went — and the tourists are nowhere to be seen. Parking lots are empty, take-out only signs decorate our restaurant doors. Empty shelves are the new norm, and strips of tape tell us where to stand.

And what about the kids?

I miss them.

What I would give to watch a softball game, to sit in the stands and catch-up with the parents or to even risk my life crossing the high school parking lot at 3:45 p.m. on a school day.

Gone is the line of students at Starbucks at lunchtime, young athletes practicing with their Little League teams and the stream of children heading to the rec center after school.



I never fully realized what a blessing it is to watch a youth soccer game, to take photos of girls playing softball or to sit closely to parents and spectators cheering on those players.

To think of those high school seniors sitting at home, missing their final semester, is heartbreaking.

I truly hope in this unprecedented time, that everyone takes the time to be kind to each other. I’ve watched our city leaders agonize over how to keep our community going. I’ve seen our school administrators worry about the children formerly in their care.

It’s not easy on anyone, and I’m grateful to be in a small community. I’ve watched our police department, food pantry, civic groups and business owners step up to feed our community and keep our seniors healthy.

I hope everyone takes the time to support our community whenever they have an opportunity. Maybe get take-out when you can. Pickup medications and bring groceries to your elderly neighbors. Stop hoarding the toilet paper. Give an extra dollar or two to the guys and gals at the coffee shops. Pause before making that mean comment on Facebook. Buy from our local stores.

My hope is that if we heed the advice of the experts —stay home, wash our hands and keep our distance — this unprecedented time will be over quicker.

I’m eager to hear that train whistle blow, see those classic cars line up downtown and watch our graduates cross that stage to receive their diplomas.

