Mohave County Supervisors approve airplane purchase

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of an airplane for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. (Photo by Greg Goebel, cc-by-sa-2.0, http://bit.ly/3aYhYMT)

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of an airplane for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. (Photo by Greg Goebel, cc-by-sa-2.0, http://bit.ly/3aYhYMT)

Originally Published: March 31, 2020 12:37 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of an airplane for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office during a meeting on Thursday, March 26. The plane, an eight-passenger 1982 Cessna model 414A, will replace an older, smaller and slower 1976 Cessna model T210 plane that has been out of service and in need of costly repairs.

With a 5-0 vote, the board approved the purchase at a cost of $265,000. It will be used to quickly transport SWAT teams to distant parts of the county during emergencies, as well as for prisoners transfers and surveillance.

The plane will be paid for with sheriff’s office Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) funds, designated to fight organized crime in the U.S.

Supervisors also approved the canvass of the March 17 Presidential Preference Election. Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden handily defeated U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) in Mohave County 3.640-1,799.

