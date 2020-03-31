Mohave County Supervisors approve airplane purchase
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of an airplane for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office during a meeting on Thursday, March 26. The plane, an eight-passenger 1982 Cessna model 414A, will replace an older, smaller and slower 1976 Cessna model T210 plane that has been out of service and in need of costly repairs.
With a 5-0 vote, the board approved the purchase at a cost of $265,000. It will be used to quickly transport SWAT teams to distant parts of the county during emergencies, as well as for prisoners transfers and surveillance.
The plane will be paid for with sheriff’s office Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) funds, designated to fight organized crime in the U.S.
Supervisors also approved the canvass of the March 17 Presidential Preference Election. Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden handily defeated U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) in Mohave County 3.640-1,799.
- Coconino County offers utility and rent assistance for qualified applicants
- First COVID-19 death in Coconino County reported
- Fight against virus hits home in Williams
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Obituary: Russell C. Lambert
- Latest Williams area coronavirus news: March 15 update
- As virus spreads, here’s to those who make us proud
- More services close at Grand Canyon National Park
- Thousands of COVID-19 cases predicted for Arizona
- Railway becomes keeper of Pikes Peak Cog engine
- Latest Williams area coronavirus news: March 15 update
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Fight against virus hits home in Williams
- More services close at Grand Canyon National Park
- Thousands of COVID-19 cases predicted for Arizona
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- City of Williams declares State of Emergency, announces no business closures
- Coconino County offers utility and rent assistance for qualified applicants
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Who is at risk for the coronavirus?
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: