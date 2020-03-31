OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, April 01
Weather  40.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Making a difference: Outstanding people in trying times

Originally Published: March 31, 2020 11:14 a.m.

It is a pleasure to be able to give an enthusiastic “shout out” to a young couple who moved to Williams in December 2019 with the mission of starting an animal rescue organization.

David and Rosalie Henis have proved to be exceptional in their care of not only animals, but showing compassion to people as well.

After David came to my home to pick up a donation, he and Rosalie have been in constant contact with me to make sure I am doing well and call when they are in town to ask if I need anything. They have generously offered their time to ensure my continued well-being.

I wholeheartedly support their ongoing efforts with their rescue organization and hope others in Williams and outlying areas will consider donating or adopting. Flyers are available on the bulletin board at Safeway or people can visit their website annieoakleysanimalsanctuary.org.

It is rare that I come across such an outstanding representation of what people are capable of in showing care and compassion to others. David and Rosalie are an incredible couple who deserve our support and gratitude. They are a wonderful and welcome addition to our area.

Janis Bucarelli,

Williams resident

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Williams horse rescue operation big on heart, low on cash
Grand Canyon Deer Farm focuses on giving back with August fundraisers
Letter to the Editor: Pets deserve better treatment
Letter: 4-H made memorable with help of behind the scenes volunteers
May Fling helps raise money for SAVE-MTR
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State