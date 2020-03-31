Letter: Making a difference: Outstanding people in trying times

It is a pleasure to be able to give an enthusiastic “shout out” to a young couple who moved to Williams in December 2019 with the mission of starting an animal rescue organization.



David and Rosalie Henis have proved to be exceptional in their care of not only animals, but showing compassion to people as well.

After David came to my home to pick up a donation, he and Rosalie have been in constant contact with me to make sure I am doing well and call when they are in town to ask if I need anything. They have generously offered their time to ensure my continued well-being.

I wholeheartedly support their ongoing efforts with their rescue organization and hope others in Williams and outlying areas will consider donating or adopting. Flyers are available on the bulletin board at Safeway or people can visit their website annieoakleysanimalsanctuary.org.

It is rare that I come across such an outstanding representation of what people are capable of in showing care and compassion to others. David and Rosalie are an incredible couple who deserve our support and gratitude. They are a wonderful and welcome addition to our area.

Janis Bucarelli,

Williams resident