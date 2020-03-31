Letter: Heritage Elementary responds to school closures, provides meals

Dear Heritage — Williams families,

I hope this letter finds you doing well and that you and your family are all healthy. As a school community, we have had to face many challenges as a result of what has been happening around the world including school closures and uncertainty about what is to come.

Next week we will be providing weekly work packets again, and daily lunches, but they will be delivered to specific (new) stops along the normal van routes from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Students must pick up from the vans in their neighborhoods or pick up from the school 8:40-10:30 a.m. (Monday – Friday).



• Students living south of the tracks in town (normally would ride van C, or live in those neighborhoods) your stops will be



• 7:35-7:45 a.m. CarQuest

• 7:45-7:55 a.m. Catholic Church

• 7:55-8:05 a.m.10th and Oak

• 8:05-8:15 a.m. Meade & 7th

• 8:15-8:25 a.m. Sheridan/4th

• 8:25-8:35 a.m. – Corner of 2nd and Sherman

• Students living north of the tracks (not including the 64, normally would ride van B or live in those neighborhoods) your stops will be:

• 7:35-7:45 a.m. Quarterhorse and Stockmen

• 7:45-7:55 a.m. Hereford and Sheepmen

• 7:55-8:05 a.m. Homestead and Sheepman

• 8:05-8:15 a.m. Edison and Airport

• 8:15-8:25 a.m. Newton and Edison

• 8:25-8:35 a.m. – 7th and Edison

• Students living along the 64 (who would normally ride van A)

• 7:35-8:05 a.m.– Shell station on 64 (look for Mrs. Lucus, not a white van)

• For the few students directly living across from the school, your materials and lunches will be available to pick up from the school.

The weekly work is now mandatory and will be graded – you will need to turn in the work the following Monday. Teachers will also be posting daily things for students, so look for Dojo messages and emails from your teachers. Please connect to the Class Dojo app, as it will be important in getting information. If you need help or a code, please email me and I will get that back to you.

We are committed to continuing the learning process and will do everything we can to help assist during these difficult times. Our hope is that we will be able to return back to school soon and that you and your family are healthy and safe. In addition, if you have any medications that need to be picked up from the front office please contact the school and we will make arrangements for those to be collected.

Thank you for everything you are doing for our students and community,

Kaytie Dannenberger, Principal

Heritage Elementary