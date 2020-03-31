OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, April 01
Weather  40.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Heritage Elementary responds to school closures, provides meals

Heritage Elementary School celebrated its first day of school Aug. 1. (Photo/Heritage Elementary School)

Heritage Elementary School celebrated its first day of school Aug. 1. (Photo/Heritage Elementary School)

Originally Published: March 31, 2020 11:08 a.m.

Dear Heritage — Williams families,

I hope this letter finds you doing well and that you and your family are all healthy. As a school community, we have had to face many challenges as a result of what has been happening around the world including school closures and uncertainty about what is to come.

Next week we will be providing weekly work packets again, and daily lunches, but they will be delivered to specific (new) stops along the normal van routes from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Students must pick up from the vans in their neighborhoods or pick up from the school 8:40-10:30 a.m. (Monday – Friday).

• Students living south of the tracks in town (normally would ride van C, or live in those neighborhoods) your stops will be

• 7:35-7:45 a.m. CarQuest

• 7:45-7:55 a.m. Catholic Church

• 7:55-8:05 a.m.10th and Oak

• 8:05-8:15 a.m. Meade & 7th

• 8:15-8:25 a.m. Sheridan/4th

• 8:25-8:35 a.m. – Corner of 2nd and Sherman

• Students living north of the tracks (not including the 64, normally would ride van B or live in those neighborhoods) your stops will be:

• 7:35-7:45 a.m. Quarterhorse and Stockmen

• 7:45-7:55 a.m. Hereford and Sheepmen

• 7:55-8:05 a.m. Homestead and Sheepman

• 8:05-8:15 a.m. Edison and Airport

• 8:15-8:25 a.m. Newton and Edison

• 8:25-8:35 a.m. – 7th and Edison

• Students living along the 64 (who would normally ride van A)

• 7:35-8:05 a.m.– Shell station on 64 (look for Mrs. Lucus, not a white van)

• For the few students directly living across from the school, your materials and lunches will be available to pick up from the school.

The weekly work is now mandatory and will be graded – you will need to turn in the work the following Monday. Teachers will also be posting daily things for students, so look for Dojo messages and emails from your teachers. Please connect to the Class Dojo app, as it will be important in getting information. If you need help or a code, please email me and I will get that back to you.

We are committed to continuing the learning process and will do everything we can to help assist during these difficult times. Our hope is that we will be able to return back to school soon and that you and your family are healthy and safe. In addition, if you have any medications that need to be picked up from the front office please contact the school and we will make arrangements for those to be collected.

Thank you for everything you are doing for our students and community,

Kaytie Dannenberger, Principal

Heritage Elementary

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Eat, drink and be scary: Halloween events galore in Williams
GCS to offer summer school classes
Check your health, have fun on Saturday<br>
Check your health, have fun on Saturday<br>
Around the Canyon
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State