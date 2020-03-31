Letter: Despite closure, Williams Public Library offers many resources

With the library closed to the public and many businesses changing to take-out, Williams residents may be wondering what to do with their time. Thankfully, the Williams Public Library website is here to help.

For those wanting books, we suggest the Libby and RBDigital apps. Libby, also called Overdrive, offers hundreds of ebooks and e-audiobooks, including many bestsellers.

The county, who we share the collection with, has added even more titles. Library patrons can either use the Overdrive website or download the Libby app and then log on with their library card number and PIN. Those who don’t yet have a card can use their phone number and ZIP code.

RBDigital is a collection of magazine and e-audiobooks. It features many classic titles, as well as the Modern Scholar lecture series covering historical, religious, and social topics. People can register on RBDigital’s website (we recommend they use their library card number and PIN for their username and password), then listen to audiobooks on the website or through the app.

We also have a link to educational databases provided by the Arizona State Library. Those without access to magazines or newspapers can use Gale’s OneFile, Academic OneFile, and InfoTrack Newstand to read articles, academic papers, and newspapers.

Students taking online classes can find resources for each school subject, as well as the online version of the Encyclopedia Britannica broken down by reading level. For those wanting to learn new job skills, there are several databases for testing and career exploration.

Finally, for anyone wanting to start learning a new language, we offer the Pronunciator language learning course.

While these resources are valuable to many stuck at home, we understand that some people do not have their own internet. The library’s wi-fi is on at all hours of the day and night, and reaches the front sidewalk and parts of the back parking lot.

For Libby and Overdrive, once a book is checked out and downloaded, it will stay on the device until the due date, so WiFi is only needed for the initial download.

We hope that this information can help everyone make the best of the current situation. On a final note, the library staff is working hard to make the library the best it can be for when we re-open. We should be available to answer phones Monday through Friday, 9 to 5. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to call.

All resources mentioned in this article can be found on the library’s website, www.wiliamspubliclibrary.org, under “Online Resources”, at the bottom of the homepage. AZ State Library database can be found by clicking on “Other County Online Resources.”

Mary Corcaran,

Librarian

Williams Public Library