Coconino County manages Tusayan floodplain
Planning and Zoning vote to amend 2018 draft zoning ordinance
Lo Frisby, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: March 31, 2020 3:08 p.m.
TUSAYAN, Ariz. — On March 19, the Tusayan Planning & Zoning Commission held a special meeting to amend the 2018 draft zoning ordinance to clearly state that Coconino County is the flood plain administrator for the town of Tusayan.
The commission voted unanimously to pass the amendment, which allows Coconino County to assess needs regarding various aspects of issues relating to the Floodplain Zone, such as flood control measures, permits and conditions, development standards and compliance issues.
Most Read
- Coconino County offers utility and rent assistance for qualified applicants
- First COVID-19 death in Coconino County reported
- Fight against virus hits home in Williams
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Obituary: Russell C. Lambert
- Latest Williams area coronavirus news: March 15 update
- As virus spreads, here’s to those who make us proud
- More services close at Grand Canyon National Park
- Thousands of COVID-19 cases predicted for Arizona
- Railway becomes keeper of Pikes Peak Cog engine
- Latest Williams area coronavirus news: March 15 update
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Fight against virus hits home in Williams
- More services close at Grand Canyon National Park
- Thousands of COVID-19 cases predicted for Arizona
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- City of Williams declares State of Emergency, announces no business closures
- Coconino County offers utility and rent assistance for qualified applicants
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Who is at risk for the coronavirus?
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: