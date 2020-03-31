Coconino County manages Tusayan floodplain

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — On March 19, the Tusayan Planning & Zoning Commission held a special meeting to amend the 2018 draft zoning ordinance to clearly state that Coconino County is the flood plain administrator for the town of Tusayan.

The commission voted unanimously to pass the amendment, which allows Coconino County to assess needs regarding various aspects of issues relating to the Floodplain Zone, such as flood control measures, permits and conditions, development standards and compliance issues.