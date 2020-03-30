Little change expected in Williams following Ducey's stay at home order

PHOENIX⁠ — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey joined 27 other states March 30 by imposing a stay-at-home order to slow the spread of COVID-19 that will take effect at the close of business March 31.

Under the executive order, essential services such as grocery stores, pharmacies, health care and government functions will continue to operate, and the order doesn’t prevent people from going to work, exercising outside, purchasing hardware or seeking other essential services.

In the city of Williams, residents will see little change since most of the city’s businesses were closed or restricted with Ducey’s March 20 executive order that restricted restaurants and bars.

“This order doesn’t change much from what we are already doing,” said Williams Police Chief Herman Nixon. “People can still go out an exercise, they can still go to the grocery store, they can go to the doctor, they can go to the golf course.”

Nixon said the main difference is people need to follow the social distancing requirement.

“People just can’t have large gatherings and violate the social gathering statute,” Nixon said.

Nixon said the department will initially do community outreach to advise people about the limit of 10 people in a gathering.

“We are trying to avoid large gatherings and large parties,” he said. “We will give warnings at first, but if they decide to not comply, we have the option to cite them or arrest them for a class I misdemeanor for failing to comply with an executive order.”

Nixon said that would be the extreme situation and he hopes that people will just comply with the order.

“There doesn’t need to be a rush to the grocery store or anything else,” he said. “You can still go to the grocery store and you can still exercise. We just ask that you don’t gather in large groups.”

Ducey’s order follows new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and comes at the recommendation of public health officials who are tracking data specific to Arizona, according to the governor.

The governor said the order takes effect at 5 p.m. March 31 for all activity that is not essential, and he said people should still enjoy the outdoors.

“We do not want people to feel trapped or isolated in their homes,” he said. “The weather is beautiful right now. Find a way to get out and enjoy it — with physical distancing.”

Ducey went on to say that Arizona citizens and businesses are already responsibly responding to the crisis. He emphasized the importance of not hoarding food and supplies.

“Slowing the spread of COVID-19 will ensure we build capacity in our healthcare system, and help protect the lives of those we love most. It’s important to emphasize that there are no plans to shut down grocery stores. People should continue to buy what you need for a week’s worth of groceries. I’m grateful to everyone making adjustments to fight this virus and protect others. Arizona will get through this, and we’ll do it together,” he said.

Under the Executive Order, Arizonans should limit their time away from their place of residence or property, except to participate in essential employment and/or utilize essential services.

On March 23, Ducey issued an executive order clarifying businesses and operations deemed “essential.” Essential activities include:

• Obtaining necessary supplies and services for family, household members and pets, such as groceries, food and supplies for household consumption and use, supplies and equipment needed to work from home, assignments for completion of distance learning and products necessary to maintain safety, sanitation and essential maintenance of the home.

• Engaging in activities essential for health and safety, including things such as seeking medical, behavioral health or emergency services and obtaining medical supplies or medication.

• Caring for a family member, friend, or pet in another household or residence, which includes but is not limited to transportation for essential health and safety activities and to obtain necessary supplies and services for the other household.

• Engaging in outdoor exercise activities, such as walking, hiking, running, biking or golfing, but only if appropriate physical distancing practices are used.

• Attending work in or conducting essential services which includes but is not limited to transporting children to child care services for attending work in an essential service.

•Engaging in constitutionally protected activities such as speech and religion, the democratic process to include voting any legal or court process provided that such is conducted in a manner that provides appropriate physical distancing to the extent feasible.

A complete list of essential businesses and operations can be found at https://azgovernor.gov/governor/news/2020/03/list-essential-services