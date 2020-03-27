Snowbowl Road closed to motorized vehicles
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Snowbowl Road (Forest Road 516) will be closed indefinitely to motorized vehicles to protect public and employee health, as well as align with state and local measures already in place to lessen the impact of COVID-19.
This decision was made in conjunction with local law enforcement to ensure the public recreate responsibly by avoiding high-risk activities, such as downhill and backcountry skiing. These activities increase the chance of injury or distress, resulting in direct effects on local law enforcement, search and rescue operations, and critical medical resources. These types of resources are already limited across the country due to COVID-19.
COVID-19 health and safety measures were implemented at Arizona Snowbowl Ski Resort last week, closing the resort for the season. As a result, there are no services or ski patrol on the mountain. Normally, medical emergencies within the Arizona Snowbowl permitted area are handled by ski patrol when the area is open. Emergencies that occur both in and around the area will now require the response of the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and their Search and Rescue Unit (SAR)—which is responsible for response throughout the entire county.
SAR relies on dedicated volunteers to carry out search and rescue operations. Some of those volunteers are also healthcare workers and may not be available due to the COVID-19. Additionally, some are in a higher-risk category based upon their age.
Snowbowl Road is closed with a gate one mile north of U.S. Highway 180, and motorized vehicles are prohibited beyond that point. Bicycle and pedestrian access is permitted, but users should be aware that the ski area is completely closed 7 miles up Snowbowl Road and should expect to encounter administrative motor vehicle use including logging and ski area equipment.
Most of the forest is open for visitors who want to spend time outdoors. Recreation opportunities that support social distancing, such as hiking, biking, wildlife viewing and dispersed camping, remain available. The Coconino National Forest asks members of the public to recreate responsibly by avoiding high-risk activities that could increase the chance of injury or distress.
Information provided by Coconino National Forest
- Coconino County offers utility and rent assistance for qualified applicants
- More services close at Grand Canyon National Park
- City of Williams declares State of Emergency, announces no business closures
- Fight against virus hits home in Williams
- Thousands of COVID-19 cases predicted for Arizona
- Arizona governor calls up National Guard, restricts businesses in Coconino County and others
- Grand Canyon Railway to close operations for two months because of COVID-19
- Latest Williams area coronavirus news: March 15 update
- First COVID-19 death in Coconino County reported
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Latest Williams area coronavirus news: March 15 update
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Fight against virus hits home in Williams
- More services close at Grand Canyon National Park
- Thousands of COVID-19 cases predicted for Arizona
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- City of Williams declares State of Emergency, announces no business closures
- Who is at risk for the coronavirus?
- 18-year-old dies after accident at Great Smoky Mountains Park
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: