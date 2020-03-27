OFFERS
Grand Canyon scales back services, remains open

Grand Canyon silhouettes as seen from Desert View Point at sunset. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: March 27, 2020 10:15 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - Grand Canyon National Park announced March 26 additional modifications to operations to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

As of noon March 27, Grand Canyon will offer very limited services outside those that support visitor or resource protection.

At Grand Canyon National Park, the following services and operations will be suspended:

• Backcountry permits for camping at Bright Angel, Indian Garden and Cottonwood campgrounds

• All access to Bright Angel, South Kaibab and North Kaibab trails

• Camping reservations at Mather Campground

• South Rim Trailer Village

Viewpoints along Grand Canyon's South Rim remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state and local health guidance, in addition to entry fees being waived for visitors.

The NPS encourages people who choose to visit Grand Canyon during this pandemic to adhere to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities to protect visitors and employees. As services are limited, the NPS urges visitors to continue to practice Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, to keep outdoor spaces safe and healthy.

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations. Mather campground reservations can be refunded on www.recreation.gov, and information about rescheduling backcountry campground reservations can be done by contacting grca_bic@nps.gov.

The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and stated it will notify the public when the park resumes full operations.

More information is available at https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/grand-canyon-national-park-public-health-update.htm and on the park’s social media channels.

Information provided by NPS

