County Board of Supervisors urge Interior Secretary to close Grand Canyon National Park

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — During a meeting of the Coconino County Board of Supervisors March 26, county supervisors issued a statement requesting the U.S. Secretary of the Interior close Grand Canyon National Park, which has remained opened as concerns of COVID-19 spread throughout the state.

“For the safety and health of Coconino County healthcare providers, residents and visitors, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors strongly urge Department of Interior Secretary David Bernhardt to close Grand Canyon National Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement read.

Supervisors also called on local, state and federal officials to join them in calling for the closure of the park.

“The Grand Canyon is the crown jewel of parks across the county and country. However, it is important that the park adheres to proven guidance to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing measures in response to pandemics work,” the statement continued. “Keeping the park open and allowing travelers from all over the world to come here and risk spreading COVID-19 is an unnecessary risk.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, closures aimed to reduce the spread of infection have been proven to be extremely effective.

“Locally elected officials know their communities and how best to look out for the public health of the people they serve. Leaders in Washington D.C. should heed, and seek out, the advice of, local leaders for the safety of Coconino County, the state and the nation,” the statement said.

The park currently remains open, but is not collecting entrance fees and services are limited.

In addition to restaurants and lodging closures by park concessionaires, the following services and operations were suspended as of noon March 27.

• Backcountry permits for camping at Bright Angel, Indian Garden and Cottonwood campgrounds

• All access to Bright Angel, South Kaibab and North Kaibab trails

• Camping reservations at Mather Campground

• South Rim Trailer Village

Viewpoints along Grand Canyon's South Rim remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state and local health guidance, in addition to entry fees being waived for visitors.

More information is available at https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/grand-canyon-national-park-public-health-update.htm and on the park’s social media channels.