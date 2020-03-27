OFFERS
Arizona reports 665 virus cases, 13 deaths

As of March 27, there have been two deaths and 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coconino County. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: March 27, 2020 12:22 p.m.

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is now reporting 665 confirmed coronavirus cases and 13 deaths. Coconino County is reporting 36 confirmed cases and two deaths. The numbers reported Friday are up from 508 known infections and eight deaths on Thursday.

The reported figures significantly undercount the true number of infections in Arizona. State officials say there is a shortage of testing supplies and have reserved tests for older people and those with underlying health conditions who are most likely to face severe complications.

Dr. Cara Christ, the state's top health official, has asked doctors to discourage testing as a diagnostic tool. She says treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, is the same as any other respiratory infection, so confirming a patient has the disease would not change the medical care they receive.

The state says there is now widespread transmission of the virus in the community. Cases have been confirmed in 13 of Arizona's 15 counties, which are now subject to restrictions on business operations in an effort to control the spread of the disease.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

