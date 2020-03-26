OFFERS
County changes COVID-19 drive-up collections sites, referral needed

Originally Published: March 26, 2020 2:02 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Coconino County health officials are changing the location and hours of the drive-up COVID-19 specimen collection sites.

Specimen collection sites will not be taking specimens on Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28. There will only be one site operating from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. beginning Sunday, March 29 at Fort Tuthill in Flagstaff. People need to have a referral from a medical provider to be tested for COVID-19.

Individuals experiencing mild respiratory illness, such as a slight fever or cough, should stay at home, monitor symptoms, contact their healthcare provider if needed and distance themselves from others as much as possible. Individuals experiencing serious symptoms should contact their healthcare provider for medical advice. Anyone experiencing a medical emergency should call 911.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection. As a reminder, CCHHS recommends taking these actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

• Wash hands frequently.

• Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth.

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• Cover your mouth with your upper sleeve or with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Get a seasonal flu shot

Coconino County activated the County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) on March 12, 2020. The EOC coordinates the County’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For more information about COVID-19, please call 928-679-7300, visit www.coconino.az.gov/covid19 or email COVID19Information@coconino.az.gov.

Information provided by Coconino County Health Services

