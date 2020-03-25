OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, March 25
Weather  45.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Petrified Forest National Park closes

(Photo/Loretta McKenney)

(Photo/Loretta McKenney)

Originally Published: March 25, 2020 12:29 p.m.

PETRIFIED FOREST, Ariz. – As of March 25, Petrified Forest National Park will be closed until further notice.

Petrified Forest National Park announcing modifications to operations to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and local and state authorities to promote social distancing and slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The park stated that the health and safety of its visitors, employees, volunteers and partners was its number one priority.

The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor COVID-19. Petrified Forest stated that it will notify the public when the park resumes full operations.

The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Petrified Forest National Park, including:

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.

Information provided by NPS

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Grand Canyon closes restaurants, park remains open
Prescott National Forest closing developed recreation sites in response to COVID-19
Xanterra operated services within Grand Canyon National Park to close though May 21
Grand Canyon, Tusayan remain on alert during COVID-19
Latest Williams area coronavirus news: March 15 update
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State