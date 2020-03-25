Coconino County offers utility and rent assistance for qualified applicants
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Coconino County is offering utility and rent assistance for those who qualify.
Assistance is available for Coconino County residents including seniors, disabled, families, veterans and individuals in crisis and affected by COVID-19. Assistance is based on income eligibility and includes assistance with electric, gas, wood, water or propane and rental or moving assistance with utility deposits.
Applicants must call to schedule a virtual visit to see if they qualify. Those who do not have access to a phone can stop by 2625 King Street in Flagstaff where the county will have a table set up outside of the building. Residents living on the Navajo Nation should check with their social security division prior to applying.
Required documents include the following: picture I’Ds for all adults in the home, original birth certificates, original social security cards, income for all household members for the last 30 days, current lease, current supplemental nutrition assistance (food stamp) letter, past due and/or current utility bills, move-in confirmation form, among other documents.
More information is available at https://coconino.az.gov/995/Forms-and-Resources.
Information provided by Coconino County
- Fight against virus hits home in Williams
- More services close at Grand Canyon National Park
- City of Williams declares State of Emergency, announces no business closures
- Westbound I-40 west of Williams closed because of crash
- Arizona governor calls up National Guard, restricts businesses in Coconino County and others
- Grand Canyon Railway to close operations for two months because of COVID-19
- Latest Williams area coronavirus news: March 15 update
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Thousands of COVID-19 cases predicted for Arizona
- Safeway to offer special hours for seniors, disabled, pregnant
- Latest Williams area coronavirus news: March 15 update
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Fight against virus hits home in Williams
- More services close at Grand Canyon National Park
- Thousands of COVID-19 cases predicted for Arizona
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- City of Williams declares State of Emergency, announces no business closures
- Who is at risk for the coronavirus?
- 18-year-old dies after accident at Great Smoky Mountains Park
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: