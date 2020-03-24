OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, March 25
Weather  45.0
Tusayan votes to manage own floodplain

Lo Frisby, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: March 24, 2020 4:58 p.m.

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — On March 19, the Tusayan Planning & Zoning Commission held a special meeting to discuss the repeal of section 13.4 of its Zoning Code Resolution 2018-01, and replacing it with Resolution 2020-01, which would effectively transfer management of the Floodplain Zone within the town from Coconino County to the town of Tusayan.

The purpose of the code is to “enhance the quality of life and to protect the health, safety, and welfare of its citizens”. The code is an amended version of the original 2018-01, which contains language of the original zoning ordinance (2012-04) pertaining to uses and regulations regarding use and management of land and structures within the Floodplain Zone. One difference in the code is that whereas the county previously was responsible for aspects of action relating to these issues, the town is now responsible for management.

The commission voted unanimously to pass the amendment, which will allow for the town to assess its own needs regarding various aspects of issues relating to the Floodplain Zone, such as flood control measures, permits and conditions, development standards and compliance issues.

