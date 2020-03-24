Tusayan votes to manage own floodplain
TUSAYAN, Ariz. — On March 19, the Tusayan Planning & Zoning Commission held a special meeting to discuss the repeal of section 13.4 of its Zoning Code Resolution 2018-01, and replacing it with Resolution 2020-01, which would effectively transfer management of the Floodplain Zone within the town from Coconino County to the town of Tusayan.
The purpose of the code is to “enhance the quality of life and to protect the health, safety, and welfare of its citizens”. The code is an amended version of the original 2018-01, which contains language of the original zoning ordinance (2012-04) pertaining to uses and regulations regarding use and management of land and structures within the Floodplain Zone. One difference in the code is that whereas the county previously was responsible for aspects of action relating to these issues, the town is now responsible for management.
The commission voted unanimously to pass the amendment, which will allow for the town to assess its own needs regarding various aspects of issues relating to the Floodplain Zone, such as flood control measures, permits and conditions, development standards and compliance issues.
- Fight against virus hits home in Williams
- More services close at Grand Canyon National Park
- City of Williams declares State of Emergency, announces no business closures
- Westbound I-40 west of Williams closed because of crash
- Arizona governor calls up National Guard, restricts businesses in Coconino County and others
- Grand Canyon Railway to close operations for two months because of COVID-19
- Latest Williams area coronavirus news: March 15 update
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Thousands of COVID-19 cases predicted for Arizona
- Safeway to offer special hours for seniors, disabled, pregnant
- Latest Williams area coronavirus news: March 15 update
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Fight against virus hits home in Williams
- More services close at Grand Canyon National Park
- Thousands of COVID-19 cases predicted for Arizona
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- City of Williams declares State of Emergency, announces no business closures
- Who is at risk for the coronavirus?
- 18-year-old dies after accident at Great Smoky Mountains Park
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: