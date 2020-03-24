OFFERS
Pancake supper a blessing at St. Johns

Originally Published: March 24, 2020 4:20 p.m.

St. John's Church would like to thank the wonderful folks who donated items for its Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper: Pine Country Restaurant, Anna's Cafe, Williams' Senior Center, Safeway and Beth and Phil LaGro.

Dorinda Harbeson, Williams resident

