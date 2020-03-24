OFFERS
Kaibab National Forest closes some recreation sites

Kaibab National Forest Clover Ranger Station (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: March 24, 2020 4:33 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Kaibab National Forest has closed specific recreation and day-use sites indefinitely to protect public health and align with state and local measures already in place to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

The closed sites on each of the Kaibab National Forest's three ranger districts are as follows:

North Kaibab Ranger District – (928) 643-7395

• Le Fevre Overlook

Tusayan Ranger District – (928) 638-2443

• Grandview Lookout Tower Day-Use Site

• Russell Tank Day-Use Site

Williams Ranger District – (928) 635-5600

• Oak Hill Snow Play Area

• Kaibab Lake Day-Use Site (boat launch and parking to remain open)

• Dogtown Lake Day-Use Site (boat launch and parking to remain open)

• Sycamore Falls Climbing Area and Day-Use Site

The Kaibab National Forest's developed campgrounds remain closed, as they have not yet opened for the overnight camping season. All rental cabins on the forest are also closed. More recreation sites may close in the future as forest officials continue to monitor conditions and evaluate appropriate actions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

While specific recreation sites on the Kaibab National Forest are closed, most of the forest is open for visitors who want to spend time outdoors. Recreation opportunities that support social distancing, such as hiking, biking, wildlife viewing and dispersed camping, remain available.

The Kaibab National Forest asks members of the public to recreate responsibly by avoiding high-risk activities that could increase the chance of injury or distress. Law enforcement and search and rescue operations may be limited due to COVID-19. While being outside is believed to be safer than indoor spaces, visitors to national forests are urged to take the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended precautions.

Visitors can help reduce impacts to their public lands and protect forest resources for the future by following Leave No Trace outdoor ethics including properly disposing of waste, respecting wildlife, leaving in place artifacts and other objects of interest, and avoiding the creation of damage by staying on established roads and trails.

All Kaibab National Forest offices are conducting business and providing services virtually. Customers needing information, permits and maps are encouraged to call the following offices during regular business hours for prompt customer service:

• Supervisor’s Office – (928) 635-8200

• Williams Ranger District – (928) 635-5600

• Tusayan Ranger District – (928) 638-2443

• North Kaibab Ranger District – (928) 643-7395

Kaibab National Forest information is also available through the following sources:

• Kaibab National Forest Website: www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab

• Twitter: www.twitter.com/KaibabNF

• Facebook: www.facebook.com/KaibabNF

• Flickr: http://bit.ly/KaibabNFPhotos

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest

