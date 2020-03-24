Grand Canyon visitors cutting trips short

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — For spring break, Marietta, California high school teacher Doug Vomsteeg had planned a 10 day European trip. But when the airlines cancelled their trip because of the concern with COVID-19, they decided to travel locally, visiting Sedona and the Grand Canyon.

“We came to the Grand Canyon last Sunday and stayed through the week,” Vomsteeg said. “We wanted to continue on to Zion National Park but this recent stay at home order short-changed our plans, so we are not going to any other public parks.”



Vomsteeg said he and his family recognize the risks that health care workers and others are taking and don’t want to further complicate the matter.



“We know that there are people who are in the medical field who are making sacrifices, they’re at work so we should staying at home,” he said.



Vomsteeg said his family will go on lock-down mode once they return home.



“We want to do our part to hopefully collectively get over this,” he said.

Vomsteeg’s son, Micah, 18, said he his high school graduation and prom have been cancelled.



“It’s kind of surreal, never thought it would come to Southern California…being out of school really brings to light how severe this is and not being able to hang out with friends is kind of weird,” he said. “It’s scary sometimes, but then we get to enjoy moments like these with family.”

Vomsteeg said he has tried to encourage his family and others to remain positive.

“This virus is concerning to a lot of people. Yet I told my sons, let’s go for an adventure and then we’ll come back and chime in and chime up and be a part of the journey with everybody,” he said. “Americans can lean in and look out and really look up to understand that there are factors and elements taking a faster pace than we could ever keep up with. So slow down, enjoy this season and if you can and reach out to those who are hurting, do it.”