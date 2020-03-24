First COVID-19 death in Coconino County reported

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) confirmed the first COVID-19 related death in Coconino County. The individual was a male in his 50s with underlying health conditions.

CCHHS is working to identify and contact anyone who may have been in close contact with the decedent. These individuals will be asked to quarantine or isolate as necessary and will be monitored by public health for fever and respiratory symptoms.

“Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time,” said County Incident Commander and Deputy County Manager Dr. Marie Peoples. “We share in this family’s grief and are deeply committed to doing all we can to ensure the health and safety of our community. We urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and their family including washing their hands frequently, staying home when they are sick and contacting a healthcare provider for medical guidance. “

To date, there have been 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coconino County. COVID-19 can be a serious disease, especially in elderly populations and people with underlying health conditions.

CCHHS urges people to continue to take precautions. The best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Information provided by Coconino County