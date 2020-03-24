OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, March 25
Weather  45.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

First COVID-19 death in Coconino County reported

Adobe stock

Adobe stock

Originally Published: March 24, 2020 5:27 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) confirmed the first COVID-19 related death in Coconino County. The individual was a male in his 50s with underlying health conditions.

CCHHS is working to identify and contact anyone who may have been in close contact with the decedent. These individuals will be asked to quarantine or isolate as necessary and will be monitored by public health for fever and respiratory symptoms.

“Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time,” said County Incident Commander and Deputy County Manager Dr. Marie Peoples. “We share in this family’s grief and are deeply committed to doing all we can to ensure the health and safety of our community. We urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and their family including washing their hands frequently, staying home when they are sick and contacting a healthcare provider for medical guidance. “

To date, there have been 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coconino County. COVID-19 can be a serious disease, especially in elderly populations and people with underlying health conditions.

CCHHS urges people to continue to take precautions. The best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Information provided by Coconino County

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Coconino County reports first presumptive positive case of COVID-19
Coconino County confirms first flu cases of the season
County adds second COVID-19 specimen collection center
Coconino County begins drive-up swab testing for COVID-19
Flu Shots available at County Health and Human Services
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State