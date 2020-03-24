Coronavirus information: Northern Arizona Healthcare Hotline
Originally Published: March 24, 2020 4:21 p.m.
Please call the new Northern Arizona Healthcare Hotline at (928) 773-2301 with your questions about SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure, transmission and/or testing. Here, you can receive up-to-the-minute knowledge and information. The Hotline will be up and running by March 13.
