Community information: Assistance for seniors during coronavirus

Adobe stock

Adobe stock

Originally Published: March 24, 2020 4:27 p.m.

Senior hours at Safeway

Every Tuesday and Thursday, seniors, those who are disabled and those who are pregnant can shop from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Safeway.

Senior Center meals

Congregate meals are now offered to-go at the Williams Senior Center. Home deliveries are also available. The senior center building is closed and there will be no programs or activities during the COVID-19 outbreak. Information can be found by calling Darlene Foster at (928) 679-7485.

Williams Police Department offering assistance

Williams Police Department is offering assistance to any seniors in the community. They are doing well-fair checks, delivering meals and supplies, and assisting with medications. They can be reached at (928) 635-4421.

