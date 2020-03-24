Community information: Assistance for seniors during coronavirus
Senior hours at Safeway
Every Tuesday and Thursday, seniors, those who are disabled and those who are pregnant can shop from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Safeway.
Senior Center meals
Congregate meals are now offered to-go at the Williams Senior Center. Home deliveries are also available. The senior center building is closed and there will be no programs or activities during the COVID-19 outbreak. Information can be found by calling Darlene Foster at (928) 679-7485.
Williams Police Department offering assistance
Williams Police Department is offering assistance to any seniors in the community. They are doing well-fair checks, delivering meals and supplies, and assisting with medications. They can be reached at (928) 635-4421.
- Fight against virus hits home in Williams
- More services close at Grand Canyon National Park
- City of Williams declares State of Emergency, announces no business closures
- Westbound I-40 west of Williams closed because of crash
- Arizona governor calls up National Guard, restricts businesses in Coconino County and others
- Grand Canyon Railway to close operations for two months because of COVID-19
- Latest Williams area coronavirus news: March 15 update
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Thousands of COVID-19 cases predicted for Arizona
- Safeway to offer special hours for seniors, disabled, pregnant
- Latest Williams area coronavirus news: March 15 update
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Fight against virus hits home in Williams
- More services close at Grand Canyon National Park
- Thousands of COVID-19 cases predicted for Arizona
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- City of Williams declares State of Emergency, announces no business closures
- Who is at risk for the coronavirus?
- 18-year-old dies after accident at Great Smoky Mountains Park
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: