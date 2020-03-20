Williams-Grand Canyon News remains open, office closed to the public

The Williams-Grand Canyon News office will be closed to the public as of March 20 to protect the health and well-being of its employees.

Those wishing to purchase a copy of the Williams-Grand Canyon News or pick up a free copy of the Navajo- Hopi Observer can be find them located in racks at the front of the building at 118 S. 3rd Street in Williams.

We recommend using one of the remote options below to contact us:

If you are dropping off a payment, please utilize the drop slot in the door.

