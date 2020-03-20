OFFERS
Fri, March 20
Williams-Grand Canyon News remains open, office closed to the public

Originally Published: March 20, 2020 6:49 p.m.

The Williams-Grand Canyon News office will be closed to the public as of March 20 to protect the health and well-being of its employees.

Those wishing to purchase a copy of the Williams-Grand Canyon News or pick up a free copy of the Navajo- Hopi Observer can be find them located in racks at the front of the building at 118 S. 3rd Street in Williams.

We recommend using one of the remote options below to contact us:

If you are dropping off a payment, please utilize the drop slot in the door.

To stop, start or pay for your newspapers call Judy Martinez at (928) 635-4426 ext. 3613 or email jmartinez@williamsnews.com.

To place a classified ad, go to williamsnews.com and click on the classifieds tab or call (928) 635-4426 ext. 3607 or email classifieds@williamsnews.com.

To place an obituary, call Connie Hiemenz at (928) 635-4426 ext. 3605 or email chiemenz@williamsnews.com.

To place a legal notice, call (928) 635-4426 ext. 3604 or email legals@williamsnews.com.

To service your advertising account, call Connie Hiemenz at (928) 635-4426 ext. 3605 or email chiemenz@williamsnews.com.

To speak to someone in the news department call editor Loretta McKenney at (928) 635-4426 ext. 3609 or email lmckenney@williamsnews.com or reporter Wendy Howell at (928) 635-4426 ext. 3608 or email whowell@williamsnews.com.

Please visit williamsnews.com for updated news and information.

