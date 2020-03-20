Williams and Tusayan courts to remain open
The Williams Justice and City Courts will remain open for business while the COVID-19 restrictions are in place.
Those needing to speak with a judge can call Judge Rob Krombeen for Justice Court matters Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Judge Zickerman will accept calls for Municipal Court matters on Fridays at 9 a.m.
Effective immediately all court appearances will be by telephone only. Please call (928) 679-7698 at your scheduled court time.
Cash payments will be accepted at the courthouse, but telephonic and online payments are preferred at this time. Exact currency amount may be required for cash payments.
More information on payments or any other customer service requests may be made by phone or sent to the court by fax at (928) 635-1908 or emailed to williamsjp@courts.az.gov.
Tusayan Town Court
The Tusayan Town Court will remain open for business while the COVID-19 restrictions are in place.
Those needing to speak with a judge can call Judge Rob Krombeen for town court matters on Tuesdays at 10 a.m.
Effective immediately all court appearances will be by telephone only. Please call (928) 679-7698 at your scheduled court time.
Cash payments will be accepted at the courthouse, but telephonic and online payments are preferred at this time. Exact currency amount may be required for cash payments.
More information on payments or any other customer service requests may be made by phone, emailed to williamsjp@courts.az.gov or faxed to (928) 635-1908.
The court is limiting public access to the town hall and courthouse during this time. Those needing to contact the court can do so at (928) 679-7698 for requests or questions regarding a pending case or matter before the court.
- Latest Williams area coronavirus news: March 15 update
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Fight against virus hits home in Williams
- More services close at Grand Canyon National Park
- Winter storm set to drop 9-13 inches of snow in Williams March 18
- Westbound I-40 west of Williams closed because of crash
- Thousands of COVID-19 cases predicted for Arizona
- City of Williams declares State of Emergency, announces no business closures
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Arizona coronavirus cases grow slightly; total now at 12
- Latest Williams area coronavirus news: March 15 update
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Fight against virus hits home in Williams
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Flagstaff's Rio de Flag flood project receives $52 million in federal money
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Who is at risk for the coronavirus?
- Thousands of COVID-19 cases predicted for Arizona
- 18-year-old dies after accident at Great Smoky Mountains Park
- More services close at Grand Canyon National Park
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: