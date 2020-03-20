OFFERS
Fri, March 20
Williams and Tusayan courts to remain open

Originally Published: March 20, 2020 11:41 a.m.

The Williams Justice and City Courts will remain open for business while the COVID-19 restrictions are in place.

Those needing to speak with a judge can call Judge Rob Krombeen for Justice Court matters Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Judge Zickerman will accept calls for Municipal Court matters on Fridays at 9 a.m.

Effective immediately all court appearances will be by telephone only. Please call (928) 679-7698 at your scheduled court time.

Cash payments will be accepted at the courthouse, but telephonic and online payments are preferred at this time. Exact currency amount may be required for cash payments.

More information on payments or any other customer service requests may be made by phone or sent to the court by fax at (928) 635-1908 or emailed to williamsjp@courts.az.gov.

Tusayan Town Court

The Tusayan Town Court will remain open for business while the COVID-19 restrictions are in place.

Those needing to speak with a judge can call Judge Rob Krombeen for town court matters on Tuesdays at 10 a.m.

Effective immediately all court appearances will be by telephone only. Please call (928) 679-7698 at your scheduled court time.

Cash payments will be accepted at the courthouse, but telephonic and online payments are preferred at this time. Exact currency amount may be required for cash payments.

More information on payments or any other customer service requests may be made by phone, emailed to williamsjp@courts.az.gov or faxed to (928) 635-1908.

The court is limiting public access to the town hall and courthouse during this time. Those needing to contact the court can do so at (928) 679-7698 for requests or questions regarding a pending case or matter before the court.

