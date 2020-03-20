Tusayan declares state of emergency March 19
TUSAYAN, Ariz. – The town of Tusayan has declared a State of Emergency to address concerns related to COVID-19 March 19.
Tusayan Mayor Craig Sanderson issued the Executive Order late Thursday evening as concerns related to the outbreak continue to mount.
Currently, there have been no reported cases of the virus in Tusayan, however, the town has already begun to feel the economic impact. Hundreds of workers are now being placed on business disruption leave status to prevent possible transmission as restaurants and other businesses are now either closed, in the process of closing or have been modified to takeout-only services.
Sanderson cites the town now faces “severe impacts to the businesses, incomes of employees, the number of jobs and the economic welfare of the Tusayan community” as the most prominent factors for the decision.
Declaring emergency status enables the town to request assistance at the county, state, and federal level to address the economic impact.
“Residents and businesses are encouraged to follow the current CDC guidelines and protocols of the Arizona Department of Public Health Services, and to limit large gatherings on their premises and to mitigate the potential for transmission, including using delivery, take-out, drive-through service, and use of social distancing,” Sanderson said.
The mayor stated that the order shall remain in full force and effect until amended or terminated by further order of the mayor or the Tusayan Town Council.
Concerned residents can find more information at Tusayan-az.gov.
