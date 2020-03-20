OFFERS
Fri, March 20
Nine test positive for COVID-19 in Coconino County

(Screenshot/Coconino County)

(Screenshot/Coconino County)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: March 20, 2020 7:08 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – According to Coconino County, there are currently nine presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

“Seven are from the greater Flagstaff area and two are from Page,” said Matthew Rudig, public information officer for Coconino County.

During a media briefing March 20, Coconino County COVID-19 response stated there are 90 pending tests and 144 negative tests in the county and 63 positive tests in Arizona.

Currently, drive-up testing is open from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday at Coconino Community College on Fourth Street in Flagstaff. The facility will be closed on Sunday.

The drive-up testing center at Fort Tuthill will be open from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Sunday. They will be closed on Saturday.

For those who have tested positive, the county is tracing all those that may have come in contact as well as the travel areas that may have been encountered.

More information is available at https://www.coconino.az.gov/covid19.

