Nine test positive for COVID-19 in Coconino County
WILLIAMS, Ariz. – According to Coconino County, there are currently nine presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.
“Seven are from the greater Flagstaff area and two are from Page,” said Matthew Rudig, public information officer for Coconino County.
During a media briefing March 20, Coconino County COVID-19 response stated there are 90 pending tests and 144 negative tests in the county and 63 positive tests in Arizona.
Currently, drive-up testing is open from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Saturday at Coconino Community College on Fourth Street in Flagstaff. The facility will be closed on Sunday.
The drive-up testing center at Fort Tuthill will be open from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. on Sunday. They will be closed on Saturday.
For those who have tested positive, the county is tracing all those that may have come in contact as well as the travel areas that may have been encountered.
More information is available at https://www.coconino.az.gov/covid19.
- Latest Williams area coronavirus news: March 15 update
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Fight against virus hits home in Williams
- More services close at Grand Canyon National Park
- Winter storm set to drop 9-13 inches of snow in Williams March 18
- Westbound I-40 west of Williams closed because of crash
- Thousands of COVID-19 cases predicted for Arizona
- City of Williams declares State of Emergency, announces no business closures
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Arizona coronavirus cases grow slightly; total now at 12
- Latest Williams area coronavirus news: March 15 update
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Fight against virus hits home in Williams
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Flagstaff's Rio de Flag flood project receives $52 million in federal money
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Who is at risk for the coronavirus?
- Thousands of COVID-19 cases predicted for Arizona
- 18-year-old dies after accident at Great Smoky Mountains Park
- More services close at Grand Canyon National Park
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: