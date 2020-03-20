Food Pantry to remain open while area shuts down, prepares for increased demand

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – As restaurants shut down, groceries run out, and locals are getting less work, people throughout the area are working to ensure food security for remaining residents.

The market is continually restocking. Concessionaires are planning mealtimes. And the Grand Canyon Food Pantry is preparing for increased visitation.

As of March 20, the pantry will be open Monday 9-11 a.m. and 5 - 7 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from noon-2 p.m., Wednesday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Saturday from 2-5 p.m.

They are while taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Precautions include extra cleanings and social distancing practices. Pantry co-founder Mike Scott said that they are "are asking folks to come in one at a time, since our space is so small."

The Grand Canyon Food Pantry is also working with St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance to get additional emergency deliveries for the larger community. As the situation moves forward, they will continue to assess these practices and may adjust or add more hours as needed.

To get assistance, you can contact the food pantry at (207) 229-1228 or visit them during the posted hours at 87 Sunset Drive, Grand Canyon, AZ, 86023.