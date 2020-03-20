OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, March 20
Weather  28.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Coconino County Jail suspends visitations, inmate programs

Originally Published: March 20, 2020 8:11 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The safety of the Coconino County community, including incarcerated individuals, visitors to the Coconino County Detention Facility and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office staff remains a top priority as severe respiratory illness outbreaks continue to evolve and spread globally. As a result, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is making the following, temporary changes:

All incoming inmates are being screened for symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. They are also screened for any travel to affected areas or contact with persons who may have been exposed to Covid-19.

All face to face contact visits will be suspended.

Professional and legal visits will continue, although they must now take place either via secure video conferencing using the GTL (Telmate) Video Visitation platform, or at the Detention Facility in the attorney/professional visitation booths that are separated by protective windows.

All volunteer programs that require physical entry into the Detention Facility will be suspended effective March 20.

The jail has requested local law enforcement partners that utilize the jail to cite and release long form offenders if they are not a risk to public safety.

The Work Furlough program will be suspended effective March 20.

The Detention Facility Lobby will be closed to non-essential traffic effective March 20.

For the time being, all non-professional visitation with inmates must be done over the GTL (Telmate) video visitation platform.

More information is available at https://www.gettingout.com. Visitation can be completed from any computer, tablet or smart phone with a high-speed internet connection, a camera and a microphone.

The public may also call 928-226-5200 for an automated inmate information system or go to https://coconino.az.gov/SheriffDetentionFAQ for more information.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments to the above restrictions as conditions change.

Information provided by Coconino County Sheriff’s Office

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

63-year-old inmate in Coconino County jail dies
Coconino County Jail adding sweat lodge for Native American inmates
People less likely to return to jail in Coconino County
Cleaning crews in Williams each Thursday
Sheriff Richards bids farewell to the residents he has served<br>
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State