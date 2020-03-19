Xanterra operated services within Grand Canyon National Park to close though May 21

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – As of noon March 20, all Xanterra operated services within Grand Canyon National Park including lodges, restaurants and tours are suspended through May 21.

As of March 22, the Yavapai Lodge, operated by Delaware North, will close until May 1.

The park made the announcement under the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), and local and state authorities.

Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, campgrounds, viewpoints and hiking trails will remain open, the park stated.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Grand Canyon National Park is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working with the federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels,” the press release read.

Grand Canyon National Park Lodges include the El Tovar and Bright Angel Lodges on the South Rim, among others.



NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.



For high-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, the park is asking that they take extra caution and follow CDC guidance.

Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.