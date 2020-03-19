Grand Canyon Railway to close operations for two months because of COVID-19

The Grand Canyon Railway has announced a two-month closure of business operations beginning March 20.

The closure will include all train operations, the hotel, restaurant, gift shop, kennel and RV Park until May 21.

“These are unprecedented times with the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” the company said on its web page. “The health and safety of our guests and employees are our top priorities.”

The company said they have been closely monitoring the guidance and recommendations of public health agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) as well as federal, state and local governments.

The company decided to close based on the current recommendations to close bars and restaurants and limit gatherings.

“This decision was not easy and we recognize the significant impact on your travel plans, but we know that this is the responsible path forward to help slow the spread of the disease,” they said.

Any questions or concerns can be answered by calling 1-800-the-train