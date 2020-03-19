OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, March 19
Weather  27.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Grand Canyon Railway to close operations for two months because of COVID-19

Grand Canyon Railway has decided to suspend all train, hotel and other business operations for two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Grand Canyon Railway has decided to suspend all train, hotel and other business operations for two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: March 19, 2020 2:04 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Railway has announced a two-month closure of business operations beginning March 20.

The closure will include all train operations, the hotel, restaurant, gift shop, kennel and RV Park until May 21.

“These are unprecedented times with the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” the company said on its web page. “The health and safety of our guests and employees are our top priorities.”

The company said they have been closely monitoring the guidance and recommendations of public health agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO) as well as federal, state and local governments.

The company decided to close based on the current recommendations to close bars and restaurants and limit gatherings.

“This decision was not easy and we recognize the significant impact on your travel plans, but we know that this is the responsible path forward to help slow the spread of the disease,” they said.

Any questions or concerns can be answered by calling 1-800-the-train

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Grand Canyon closes restaurants, park remains open
Arizona Snowbowl suspends winter operations March 17 because of COVID-19
Arizona governor calls up National Guard, restricts businesses in Coconino County and others
City of Williams declares State of Emergency, announces no business closures
Xanterra operated services within Grand Canyon National Park to close though May 21
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State