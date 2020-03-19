Grand Canyon closes restaurants, park remains open

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Grand Canyon National Park is announcing modifications to operations to implement the latest guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and local and state authorities to promote social distancing.

As of March 19, restaurants within the park are closed until further notice. Some of the dining facilities may offer takeaway options.

Where it is possible to adhere to the latest health guidance, campgrounds, viewpoints and hiking trails will remain open.

Grand Canyon stated that the health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers and partners at Grand Canyon National Park was its number one priority.

The National Park Service (NPS) is working with federal, state and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

“We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels,” the park wrote in a recent press release.

The NPS urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick.



For high-risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, they ask that extra caution is taken and CDC guidance is followed for those at higher risk of serious illness.



Updates about NPS operations is available at www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.