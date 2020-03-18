OFFERS
Westbound I-40 west of Williams closed because of crash

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: March 18, 2020 5:36 p.m.

The westbound lanes on Interstate 40 are closed because of a crash at milepost 161 west of Williams. There is no estimated time to reopen the westbound lanes. The eastbound lanes are unaffected.

The region has already received up to 2 inches of snow and more is expected tonight. The National Weather Service in Flagstaff is forecasting 9 to 12 inches of snow.

The westbound lanes of State Route 64 between Cameron and Grand Canyon National Park is also closed because of winter weather conditions.

