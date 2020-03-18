OFFERS
Safeway to offer special hours for seniors, disabled, pregnant

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: March 18, 2020 1:37 p.m.

The Williams Safeway is now offering special hours for senior citizens over 65 year's old, customer's with a disability, those who are pregnant and those with compromised immune systems.

Every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 a.m to 9 a.m., Safeway has reserved this time for customers who fit the criteria.

Regular store hours are now 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Safeway can be reached at (928)635-0500.

