Safeway to offer special hours for seniors, disabled, pregnant

The Williams Safeway is now offering special hours for senior citizens over 65 year's old, customer's with a disability, those who are pregnant and those with compromised immune systems.

Every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 a.m to 9 a.m., Safeway has reserved this time for customers who fit the criteria.

Regular store hours are now 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Safeway can be reached at (928)635-0500.