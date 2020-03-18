Safeway to offer special hours for seniors, disabled, pregnant
Originally Published: March 18, 2020 1:37 p.m.
The Williams Safeway is now offering special hours for senior citizens over 65 year's old, customer's with a disability, those who are pregnant and those with compromised immune systems.
Every Tuesday and Thursday from 6 a.m to 9 a.m., Safeway has reserved this time for customers who fit the criteria.
Regular store hours are now 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Safeway can be reached at (928)635-0500.
Most Read
- Latest Williams area coronavirus news: March 15 update
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Thousands of COVID-19 cases predicted for Arizona
- 18-year-old dies after accident at Great Smoky Mountains Park
- Who is at risk for the coronavirus?
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Arizona coronavirus cases grow slightly; total now at 12
- Honsinger: No plans for Williams schools to close
- Winter storm set to drop 9-13 inches of snow in Williams March 18
- Latest Williams area coronavirus news: March 15 update
- Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
- Flagstaff's Rio de Flag flood project receives $52 million in federal money
- Arizona man gets probation for Mexican gray wolf killing
- Who is at risk for the coronavirus?
- Teacher fired at Williams High School
- Thousands of COVID-19 cases predicted for Arizona
- 18-year-old dies after accident at Great Smoky Mountains Park
- Grand Canyon Railway steam locomotive returns to Northwest
- Obituary: Christian Alexander Plasencia
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: