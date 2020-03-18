Recreation Center at Grand Canyon under limited operations
Originally Published: March 18, 2020 2:49 p.m.
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - The Grand Canyon Recreation Center is under partial restrictions because of COVID-19.
The Rec Center is following guidelines by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
Currently, anyone 18 years and younger will not be allowed on the premises. The Rec Center will be limiting the total number of guests to 50 people. The weight room is closed. Access to the Rec Center will be limited to one hour sessions.
More information is available at (928) 638-3389.
