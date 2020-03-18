OFFERS
More services close at Grand Canyon National Park

Most buildings, including the South Rim Visitor Center, have been closed at the Grand Canyon because of the COVID-19. (Photo/NPS)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: March 18, 2020 11:19 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — As of March 18, Grand Canyon National Park remains open, however, additional closures because of COVID-19 have been announced.

The Park Entrance Stations at Desert View and the South Rim entrance are self-service only. Digital pass options are not available.

The South Rim Visitor Center is closed. In addition, the Yavapai Geology Museum, Verkamps Vistiro Center, Kolb Studio, Desert View Watchtower and Tusayan Museum are closed.

The Grand Canyon Shuttle Bus Service has been suspended, including the Hiker Express Shuttle. This includes the tusayan Shuttle, Village Route, Kaibab Rim and Hermit Road. In addition, hermit Road will remain closed to private vehicles.

The Grand Canyon Conservancy's park Store in the the Visitor Center plaza is closed.

The South Rim Backcountry Information Center is only open for same day backcountry permit requests. All other backcountry permits will be done via phone and email.

Bright Angel Campground has no water because of a break in the transcanyon pipeline. Camping is not recommended.

The Visitor Center Theater and the Science on a Sphere© Theater located at the South Rim Visitor Center are closed until further notice.

Interpretation Programs on the South Rim are also suspended until further notice, including those at Desert View Watchtower. Desert View Cultural Demonstrations are also suspended.

Contact stations in the Canyon at Indian Garden and Phantom Ranch are open.

Grand Canyon remains open for Spring Break, cancels some park activities
Grand Canyon, Tusayan remain on alert during COVID-19
Desert View shuttle starts
South Rim Roads Improvement Project begins; expect detours, slight delays
Grand Canyon National Park offering free entrance Feb. 20
