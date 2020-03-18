OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) This Week's Circulars (Flipp)

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, March 19
Weather  27.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Leftover hunt permit-tags available for 2020 elk hunts
Applications accepted by mail beginning at 8 a.m. March 23

(Photo/AZGFD)

(Photo/AZGFD)

Originally Published: March 18, 2020 2:17 p.m.

PHOENIX — Arizona hunters still have an opportunity to receive a hunt permit-tag for select 2020 elk hunts.

There are 824 leftover hunt permit-tags — 677 for the minimal occurrence zone/low density (general) hunt in game management units 12A, 12B, 13A and 13B. All remaining hunt permit-tags will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis as follows:

• By mail: Paper applications will be accepted beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, March 23, and must be addressed to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Draw/First Come, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086. Note: There is no “mini” draw. Allow 10 to 15 business days to receive a hunt permit-tag by mail.

• In person: If any leftover hunt permit-tags remain, they will be available for purchase beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, March 30, at any of the department’s regional offices statewide.

For a list of leftover hunt permit-tags, visit www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/.

Some of the leftover hunt permit-tags are for Hopi hunt open areas and are available to everyone, both tribal members and non-tribal members, through the first-come, first-served process.

A number of leftover hunt permit-tags remain for military hunts at Camp Navajo, for those who qualify. For more information, visit dema.az.gov/army-national-guard/camp-navajo/garrison-operations/camp-navajo-hunting-information.

More information, including license and hunt permit-tag requirements, are available online through the “2020 Pronghorn, Elk and Raptor Capture Hunt Draw Information” booklet or call (602) 942-3000.

Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Leftover hunt permit-tags for 2019 elk hunts still available
Game and Fish releases 2020 spring draw results
Game and Fish now accepting applications for fall hunt
More than 6,000 permit-tags remain for 2020 spring hunts
Mid-February deadline to apply for elk tags
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State