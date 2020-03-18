Leftover hunt permit-tags available for 2020 elk hunts
Applications accepted by mail beginning at 8 a.m. March 23
PHOENIX — Arizona hunters still have an opportunity to receive a hunt permit-tag for select 2020 elk hunts.
There are 824 leftover hunt permit-tags — 677 for the minimal occurrence zone/low density (general) hunt in game management units 12A, 12B, 13A and 13B. All remaining hunt permit-tags will be available for purchase on a first-come, first-served basis as follows:
• By mail: Paper applications will be accepted beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, March 23, and must be addressed to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Draw/First Come, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086. Note: There is no “mini” draw. Allow 10 to 15 business days to receive a hunt permit-tag by mail.
• In person: If any leftover hunt permit-tags remain, they will be available for purchase beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, March 30, at any of the department’s regional offices statewide.
For a list of leftover hunt permit-tags, visit www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/.
Some of the leftover hunt permit-tags are for Hopi hunt open areas and are available to everyone, both tribal members and non-tribal members, through the first-come, first-served process.
A number of leftover hunt permit-tags remain for military hunts at Camp Navajo, for those who qualify. For more information, visit dema.az.gov/army-national-guard/camp-navajo/garrison-operations/camp-navajo-hunting-information.
More information, including license and hunt permit-tag requirements, are available online through the “2020 Pronghorn, Elk and Raptor Capture Hunt Draw Information” booklet or call (602) 942-3000.
Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department
