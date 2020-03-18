Kaibab National Forest offers virtual services in response to COVID-19

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Kaibab National Forest is implementing virtual services to protect the health and safety of employees and members of the public during the COVID-19 outbreak in accordance with guidance from federal and state authorities.

Customers needing information, permits and maps are encouraged to call the following offices during regular business hours for prompt customer service.

• Supervisor’s Office – (928) 635-8200

• Williams Ranger District – (928) 635-5600

• Tusayan Ranger District – (928) 638-2443

• North Kaibab Ranger District – (928) 643-7395

“As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority,” said Kaibab National Forest Supervisor Heather Provencio. “We are committed to continuing to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.”

These actions have been taken based on the best available medical advice to limit gatherings of large numbers of people and to promote social distancing.

While being outside on a national forest is believed to be safer than indoor spaces, visitors are urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus, go to www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/about/prevention.html.

For additional information about the Kaibab National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab.

