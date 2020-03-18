Grand Canyon School provides grab and go meals for students

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Grand Canyon School will be delivering breakfast and lunch for students Monday through Thursday.

Adjustments may need to be made as the school finds the best way to make the delivery to students.

Grand Canyon School Grab and Go Meal Bus Schedule times and locations for March 17-26 are as follows.

Grand Canyon Village

Supai camp 11 a.m.

Airport Rd. and Beacon Dr. 11:15 a.m.

Canyon Plaza Apartments 11:21 a.m.

Canyon Pines (Long Jim Loop & Canyon Pines Dr. 1) 11:24 a.m.

Randy Thompson Circle 11:36 a.m.

Barry Hance Circle Stop 1 11:41 a.m.

Park Circle Stop 1 11:45 a.m.

Park Circle Stop 2 11:48 a.m.

Boulder St. West 11:52 a.m.

Pinyon Park Stop (Only When Accessible) noon

Valle

Flintstone Parking Lot 11 a.m.

Valle Airport Trailer (first stop on Otter PI and Beech Street) 11:05 A a.m.

Valle Airport Trailer (second stop on Piper Avenue and Enstrom Road) 11:08 a.m.

Grand Canyon Inn Restaurant 11:18 a.m.

South Rim Ranch entrance 11:23 a.m.

Woodland Ranch entrance 11:28 a.m.

Tusayan

RP's (parking lot in front of Tusayan Fire Station) 11 a.m.

GC Squire Inn (in front of hotel) 11:05 a.m.

Canyon Pines South End (Long Jim Loop and Canyon Pines Drive 2) 11:15 a.m.

Canyon Pines First Stop (Long Jim Loop and Canyon Pines Drive 1) 11:17 a.m.

Canyon Plaza Apartments 11:21 a.m.

RP Drive and Memory Lane 11:25 a.m.

Grand Canyon Airport (Main Airport Terminal) 11:35 a.m.

Grand Canyon Airport (corner of Corsair Road and Airport Road) 11:36 a.m.

The Grand Hotel (in front of hotel) 11:45 a.m.

Grand Canyon Trading Post 11:48 a.m.

Corner of Camper Village Lane and Coyote Lane (behind We Cook Pizza) 11:53 a.m.

Tusayan Ranger station compound (Lincoln Log Loop and Flamethrower Loop) 11:58 a.m.