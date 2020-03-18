Grand Canyon initiates water conservation measures after pipeline break
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Grand Canyon National Park is initiating water conservation measures for the South Rim and inner canyon from March 17-22 after a leak was detected along the transcanyon pipeline.
The leak was found near Phanton Ranch. Currently, park staff are working to restore the water connection. The repair is expected to take two to three days.
Water conservation measures in effect are:
· No car or bus washing
· No watering of lawns or plants
· Using low water cleaning techniques and reduction of toilet flushing
· Drinking water at restaurants will be provided by request and not automatically provided
· Reduction of shower times and turning water off while brushing teeth
Grand Canyon National Park has a large and complex water utility system that provides water to more than 6 million annual visitors in addition to the 2,500 residents that live in the park.
Grand Canyon National Park public health updates are available at https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/grand-canyon-national-park-public-health-update.htm.
