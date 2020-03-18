OFFERS
Wed, March 18
County adds second COVID-19 specimen collection center
No confirmed cases of virus in Coconino County

As of March 18, there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 in Coconino County. (Graphic/Coconino County)

Originally Published: March 18, 2020 9:15 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Coconino County has set-up a second drive-up COVID-19 specimen collection site. The additional site will begin collecting specimens beginning at 9 a.m. March 18 at Coconino Community College, East Campus, 3000 N. Fourth St. Flagstaff, Arizona.

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Coconino County.

The other testing site is located at Fort Tuthill County Park, 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop, Flagstaff, Arizona. Testing sites are not open to the public.

Drive-up specimen collection is available to those who meet the testing criteria from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday – Friday at each location. Weekend hours will be announced by March 20. Collection of specimens outside of a hospital or medical office is intended to keep other patients safe from possible spread of illness.

Individuals must meet criteria, as determined by their provider, to qualify for testing. An order from a healthcare provider or from the Coconino County Health and Human Service COVID-19 Response Team is required. People must bring a photo identification that matches the information in the medical order. Once complete, the specimen will be taken to a test site for COVID-19 testing. The time it takes for results to be returned will depend on the volume of tests.

The county has established a COVID-19 Information Line from 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily for people who have questions. The Information Line number is (928) 679-7300. People can also email questions to: COVID19Information@coconino.az.gov.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection. As a reminder, CCHHS recommends taking these actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Get a seasonal flu shot

Wash hands frequently.

Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

Cover your mouth with your upper sleeve or with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

Stay home when you are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Information provided by Coconino County

